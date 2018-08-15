Mohawks strike first in finals

The last time the Morden Mohawks lost a baseball game, there was snow outside the Access Event Centre beside Buhler Park.

Well, there’s still snow out there from the rink, but it was July 6. The point is they’ve won 12 games in a row and don’t look like they’re slowing down.

The Mohawks settled in after the Baldur Regals scored the first three runs of the game, hammering home 17 straight to win 17-3 in game one of the Border Baseball League final series.

Matt Mutcheson shook off the Regals early runs, pitching six innings and picking up the win.

“I don’t think my approach changed from the first even to the sixth inning,” said Mutcheson. “I just kept attacking the strike zone and just made better pitches as the night went on.”

The Mohawks’ long-ball hitting was at its finest, as the team launched a season-high six home runs on the night.

Chris Moffatt had two of those, including one that left a dent in the scoreboard.

“It was like I hit air,” said Moffatt. “I knew it was gone off the bat.”

Asked which home run was the most surprising, Moffatt said, “probably the (Ryan) Steppler home run. We haven’t seen him hit a home run in a few years.”

“He really got into that one.”

Mutcheson’s answer was different.

“Mine,” he said. “I haven’t hit one in Morden since I was 21 years old. That was a few years ago.”

Mutcheson did not disclose how many years constitutes ‘a few.’

Mutcheson came back to play the season with his nephew’s, Jesse and Mike.

Asked about his thoughts on capping off the season with a league title, he said, “probably the dream season for me, ‘cause this is probably my last year.”

The Mohawks are two wins away from a 2018 that includes a regular season crown, provincial championship, and league title.

Game two takes place in Baldur on Tuesday, August 21.

The Mohawks return to Buhler Field to possibly close out the season Wednesday, August 22.