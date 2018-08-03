Mohawks extend playoff run to six straight

The brooms were back in action at Buhler Park Thursday.

The Morden Mohawks complete their second straight Border Baseball League playoff sweep, defeating the Pilot Mound Pilots 9-5.

The win was a full team effort, with each player in the lineup getting a hit, scoring a run, or driving one in.

“We have a really deep lineup, and a deep bench too,” said leadoff man Jesse Mutcheson. “We trust every bat from one through nine to do a job.”

Mutcheson hit the first pitch for a single and opened the scoring on a Chris Moffatt RBI double.

“That’s always your job as the leadoff guy.”

Mutcheson says the team’s playoff dominance helps erase memories of two seasons ago, where the team saw themselves exit the playoffs earlier than expected.

“A few years ago we kinda got stung, so to make it back to the finals with back-to-back sweeps, I’d say that’s the highlight so far.”

Mohawks coach Brent Laverty sees the practicality of getting the sweep.

It’s really big for us to be able to finish it in three,” he said. “It’s essential for us to give our pitchers a lot of rest.”

The team doesn’t just have to prepare for the league championship series. They are representing the league at the Senior AA Championships from August 10-12 in Neepawa.

“We made the finals last year and came up short,” said Laverty. “Our goal is to go out there and win.”

To help the cause, the Mohawks are adding pitchers Anthony Friesen and Brad McLeod from Pilot Mound, and sluggers Darrick Jones and Nathan Ramage from Baldur for the weekend.

“Winning the league is always about a grind,” said Laverty. “You go through the whole regular season and playoffs, so it probably means a little more.”

What makes this provincials special to the team is that they haven’t won it yet.

“For these guys, it’s the one thing that’s missing.”

After the break for provincials, the Mohawks move on to take on the winner of the Baldur-Cartwright series. Baldur won Thursday to take a 2-1 lead. Game four is scheduled for Monday, August 6 at Baldur.