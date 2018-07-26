Hurricanes comeback runs out of time

A late spark wasn’t quite enough for the South Central Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes fell 3-2 to Hornets SC in Winnipeg Women’s Soccer League second division action Wednesday, July 25 in Winkler.

The Hornets took the lead at the midpoint in the first half on Elizabeth Codville’s strike from 30 yards.

The Hurricanes had chances to draw level, but were robbed on the doorstep by diving saves and last-ditch deflections by Hornets defenders.

The Hornets extended the lead as they broke the back four with through ball and finished a breakaway with 15 to play. Five minutes later, Julia Friesen headed one into the back of the Hurricanes goal.

Then, the Hurricanes responded, pressuring the Hornets back four and drawing a penalty on a handball. Jeanine Redstone converted, and the home side had life again.

On the strike of 90 minutes, Melanie Warkentin launched a shot from 35 yards that dipped under the outstretched keeper’s arm and found the bottom corner, bringing it to 3-2.

The final whistle blew before the Hurricanes could find the equalizer.

The loss brings them to 6-4-0, staying on 18 points and second in the division.