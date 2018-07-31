Carman Cardinals fall in first playoff round

The Carman Cardinals final game reflected their 2018 season: close, exciting, but not quite enough.

The Cardinals lost game three of their Border Baseball League quarter final 8-6 to the Cartwright Twins, losing the series 3-0.

Carman finished the year losing their last nine consecutive games going back to the regular season.

“We hit the ball pretty well in parts of games,” said shortstop Sam Bryson.

The Cardinals were able to put up runs in bunches, but also went for long stretches without scoring.

The team looks to build on their first year in the league, going into next season.

“We were mostly guys who haven’t played in five-plus years,” said Bryson. “We played some good baseball, just didn’t get the W’s to show for it.”

Cardinals pitcher Tim Dunn was selected to the Border League All-Star team, who just competed in the Senior AA All-Star Provincials in Stonewall.

The Border team lost in the semi final.

“I think we look good,” said Dunn. “We just need to get more reps in.”

Going into next season, Dunn says he needs to “do a little bit of everything better.”

*****

