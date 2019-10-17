Youth Choir set to tour Central Region

A group of dedicated choristers will perform 15 times in only five days.

The Central Manitoba Youth Choir is a group of 50 auditioned singers from throughout the central region. An annual project of the Central Manitoba Choral Association, (CMCA), the purpose of CMYC is to bring together some of the finest high school singers in the region, to build a choral community and to prepare and perform outstanding repertoire.

CMYC 2019 is conducted by Philip Lapatha of Winnipeg, and accompanied by Loren Hiebert of Altona. The singers rehearse intensively for two weekends before embarking on a regional tour, which takes place this year from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Monday, Oct. 21.

Performance Locations

Thursday Oct. 17

• 7:30 p.m. at Buhler Hall, Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna as special guests of the Central Manitoba Choral Association Senior Choral Workshop;

Friday, Oct. 18

• 11 a.m. at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona

• 2 p.m. at Carman Collegiate,

• 4 p.m. at Meadow Wood Estates in Carman

• 7:30 p.m. at Westside Community Church in Morden

Saturday, Oct. 19

• 10 a.m. at Salem Home in Winkler

• 1 p.m. at Silverwinds Colony

• 4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Starbuck

• 8 p.m. at McKenzie United Church in Portage la Prairie

Sunday, Oct. 20

• 10:45 at MacGregor Evangelical Mennonite Church with a few sacred selections as part of the Sunday morning worship service, and an additional mini-concert at 12:30 p.m. when they will perform the rest of their repertoire,

• 3 p.m. at Cypress River United Church in Cypress River

• 7:30 p.m. at Manitou Opera House

Monday, Oct. 21

• 10 a.m. at Pilot Mound Collegiate Institute

• 1:30 p.m. at Prairie Mountain High School in Somerset.

The tour will close with a performance at 4 p.m. as special guests of the Junior School Choral Workshop in the Holland Community Hall.

“We heartily invite you to attend any of these concerts to hear these talented young singers who have bonded through their love of choral music,” they said in a press release. “Come and listen as they sing together and share their love of music with audiences of all ages across southern Manitoba.