Yoga retreat packs Kenmor

A special event brought together yoga instructors and practitioners in Morden.

Hosted Jan. 5, the Heart of Winter Yoga Retreat was held for the first time and organizers couldn’t be more thrilled with how it went.

Featuring 13 teachers from Morden, Winkler, Carman, Altona and Winnipeg, the retreat was held at the Kenmor Theatre.

Morden based yoga instructors Stacey Lassnig and Brooke Nelson came up with the idea for what they described as a one day, self care retreat for the community showcasing local yoga, mindfulness and movement instructors as well as vendors.

The event sold out within an hour and a half of tickets being put on sale in October, 2018.

“The event went better than we could have hoped,” Lassnig said. “Everything ran smoothly and we have had great feedback from many attendees.”

A total of 47 participants came to the retreat where they sampled different types of yoga. They also experienced other aspects of the community such as lunch from The Olive Tree, coffee and tea by Morden Coffee Culture Cafe & Eatery and Teas by Stacey, as well as hot apple cider made with juice from the Burwalde Juice Co.

Lassnig credited the idea to Brooke Nelson and said she immediately jumped on board. “We wanted to offer a day of self care to people in our area,” she explained. “Nearly every teacher from the area showed interest in wanting to teach, share, or just attend this retreat.”

Lassnig said the response to the event showed that people are interested in mindfulness, self awareness and self care. “This event was ripe for the picking and fit perfectly into starting the year off on a good foot,” she said.

As the event concluded, Lassnig said they received plenty of positive feedback.

“So many people were grateful to spend time taking care of themselves, especially in such a unique location,” she said.

Organizers aren’t committing to any specific future event, but Lassnig said they do have some ideas for spring or summer.

“We have to see what happens,” Lassnig said. “If it does happen again we would adjust the scheduling slightly and grow or shift the theme of the day to keep it fresh.”