Winterfest/Polar Plunge coming to Morden

The 11th annual Morden Winterfest Multicultural Event and the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Manitoba will take place in Morden, Saturday Feb. 16.

The annual event presented by the Morden Integration Committee has continued to grow over the years.

Outdoor activities include horse drawn sleigh rides, boot hockey, bonfire and marshmallow roast, snowshoeing, and a dinosaur dig.

Inside visitors will find multicultural stage entertainment and table displays, hot chocolate and snacks, motion zone in the Playroom as well as crafts and other interactive activities.

Free public skating and skate lending take place in the Co-op Gold Arena from 1:30 to 3:30.

The festival itself runs from 12:30 to 4:30 and is free to attend.

The Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Manitoba will see volunteers who have collected pledges, jump into a large tank of water. With the hashtag #FreezinForAReason, the event begins at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on the Family Fun Day held at Access Event Centre, search Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest on Facebook.