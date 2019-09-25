Winkler Co-op supports Agassiz Medical Centre

The Agassiz Medical Centre expansion took another step closer to reality on Sept 13 as Winkler Co-op donated $25,000 to proposed development.

Winkler Co-op General Manager Evan Toews said it wasn’t a tough decision to support such a great cause.

“As a community owned organization and definitely supporting of the community, we recognize that the medical centre here is going to be a huge benefit to that community that we serve and we feel not only obligated but absolutely blessed that we have the opportunity to support this project,” he said. “It’s great to see the involvement of the community in health care, and it’s also fantastic to be a part of that moving forward.”

Bob Wahl is the chair of the fundraising committee. He said they’re pleased to accept the $25,000, adding fundraising has slowed down over the summer.

“Once we start construction people will be coming down here, seeing that we are trying to make a difference in the community as far as providing more health care providers for each and every one of us down here, and that’s important for the community,” he said.

The entire project is expected to cost around $1.2 million, with the board committing to raise $500,000. Including amounts that have been pledged, Wahl estimates they are nearly a third of the way to their goal.

Wahl said they love to see the community give back with large amounts such as the one from Winkler Co-op, but added that everyone can help.

“Any amount helps,” he said. “Just drop off a donation at our medical centre, donate online… it all adds up.”

The Agassiz Medical Centre Community Board will host a free barbecue hot dog lunch at the Morden Suncatch on Friday, Sept. 20 from 11-2 to fill people in on the project.

“It’s a free barbecue and it’s (a chance) to have the citizens come out and talk to us about health care needs and what their concerns are and what we can do to alleviate the stress on the health care of the community,” Wahl said.