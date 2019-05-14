When I grow up, I want to be...

It’s a big world, and it can be a bit daunting when it comes to making career choices.

To help students with some of those decisions, the Red River Technical Vocational Area (RRTVA) recently partnered with RBC Royal Bank and Junior Achievement Manitoba to host a special career exploration event.

On Tuesday, April 30, about 400 Grade 9 students from Western School Division, Border Land School Division and Red River Valley School Division attended World of Choices at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona.

The event saw over 50 different businesses and professions from the service, health/wellness, trades/ag/science, business & finance, and community service industries attending as mentors to share their stories and encourage students to consider different career options.

The goals of the World of Choices event was for students to be exposed to different career opportunities, to better understand the opportunities that are available, to explore ideas for themselves as careers, and to better understand what it takes to follow a specific career path.

RRTVA director Brenda Giesbrecht says this was a great opportunity for students.

“They can explore many of the opportunities that are available right here in the rural areas.”

Schools represented were Sanford, Ross L. Gray, Shevchenko, Roseau Valley, W.C. Miller, Institut Collegial St. Pierre, Morris School, and Morden Collegiate.

Throughout the day, students circulated between various stations at the MEC, where they took in 15 minute presentations by mentors.

They also explored twelve career and training exhibits at Choice Alley.

“Our goal is to show the youth some rural opportunities for career and employment, by listening to the mentors share their career paths. In some cases, their career paths have changed along the way. This shows the students that regardless of whether they know exactly what path they want to follow right now or not, they have plenty of options and chances to change their path along the way,” Giesbrecht says.

“So often students start high school thinking that they should know exactly what they want to do when they finish school. Events like this show them that it’s okay to consider different options. It’s just as important to find out what you don’t want to do as what you do want to do.”