What's On the Menu at Morden Figure Skating Club

The Juvenile Pizazz group wrapped up the Morden Figure Skating Club's annual carnival with a synchronized skate. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)

The Canskate group showed off their hard-earned skating skills as Ratatouille at the Morden Figure Skating Club's annual carnival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)

The Beginner Pembina Pizazz group show off their dancing skills at Morden Figure Skating Club's annual carnival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)

Ky-Lynn Jenner goes for a spin at The Morden Figure Skating Clubs annual Carnival. (LAUREN MACGILL, Morden Times)

The theme of Morden Figure Skating Club’s annual Carnival was What’s On the Menu? The event, held March 17 at Access Event Centre, showcased the many talented skaters in the club.