What does it mean to be “treaty people”?

A guest speaker in Morden will try to explain what the sentiment means.

The Truth & Action Working Group, made up of people from six churches in the Morden-Winkler area, are hosting Dr. Niigaan Sinclair.

The professor and columnist will speak at Morden’s Kenmor Theatre, June 3 at 7 p.m.. The event is free and open to the public.

Truth & Action Working Group member Will Braun said this is great opportunity.

“A lot of non-Indigenous people in this area don’t have much opportunity to interact with Indigenous people,” he said. “Niigaan Sinclair is one of those ambassadors who is good at talking about the charged issues around Indigenous realities. And he can handle tough questions.”

Sinclair is Professor in Native Studies at the University of Manitoba and was recently named the top columnist in Canada at the National Newspaper Awards for his articles in the Winnipeg Free Press. Sinclair is Anishinaabe, having been born and raised in Treaty One territory.

The title of his presentation is “We are all treaty people: What does this really mean?”

“It is becoming more common for non-Indigenous people to acknowledge that they live on treaty territory or for people to say that we are all treaty people,” they explained in a press release. “While people may recognize such acknowledgements as positive sentiments in relation to Indigenous people, they may have difficulty articulating what exactly is meant by living on treaty territory or being treaty people.”

Sinclair’s presentation will provide a chance to hear him unpack these notions.

The Truth & Action Working Group aims to promote positive public awareness of Indigenous realities and to built relationships with Indigenous neighbours.