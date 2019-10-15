Werbiski pledges to rise above negativity

Liberal candidate for the riding of Portage-Lisgar, Ken Werbiski, is excited about his second campaign, saying the Liberal Party of Canada is the one to support because of their record.

Born and raised in Portage, he has been married to his wife Pam for 31 years, and has three children and three grandchildren.

He’s been involved in the Fort la Reine school breakfast program, Central Plains Cancer Care, Sunset Palliative Care, Portage District Hospital Foundation, and the Portage-Lisgar Federal Liberal Association, and Habitat for Humanity.

He is currently a nurse, and Client Services Manager of a personal care home in Portage la Prairie.

Werbiski said he ran in the last election because he felt unhappy with the direction the country was taking.

“This time I am running because in speaking with people in Portage-Lisgar, they are looking for an MP who will rise above all the negativity and American-style politics that have crept in to our country,” he explained. “People are also looking for an MP who will take our issues to Ottawa instead of always bringing Ottawa here.”

Werbiski’s proud of the difference the Liberal government has made and said now is the time to build on the improvements made by the Liberals in the region.

“We will institute an increase to the Canada Child Benefit, no federal tax on maternity benefits at the source, and recognize the needs of families adopting by giving a 15 week parental leave,” outlined Werbiski. “The Liberal Party plans to create 250,000 more before-and-after school daycare spots and are going to make them more affordable.”

Werbiski added Liberals will raise the basic personal tax deduction to $15,000 as support for young Canadians is important.

“We will increase student grants by 40%, and offer students two years before they have to start paying back student loans,” adds Werbiski. “We will invest in green technology training and the trades. For seniors, the Federal Liberal government will increase old age security by 10% at the age of 75 and this will be indexed for inflation. We’ve committed to increasing the Canada Pension Plan for survivor benefits.”

Improving high-speed internet access to rural areas of the country is also a priority.

“This has already come to fruition in Portage-Lisgar as a result of the $10.3 M grant to Valley Fibre to bring high-speed internet to southern Portage-Lisgar,” added Werbiski. “We all know that staying connected is a top priority, not only for business but for schools and hospitals as well.”

Working closely with First Nations and achieving the recommendations from The Truth and Reconciliation Committee and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report are a top priority for Werbiski.

He also touted their climate plan.

“We commit to ending fossil fuel subsidies, and becoming net-zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” he said. “Our plan is to protect 25% of our land and oceans by 2025 and ban single use plastics. The Liberal Party of Canada will plant 2 billion trees within the next 10 years which will help with carbon capture.”

Addressing the meth crisis, adding single desk pharmacare, and a national school meal program are also priorities.

Werbiski said his understanding of local, provincial and federal issues, along with his ability to build relationships, and assertively advocate for the needs of constituents will serve Portage-Lisgar well for years to come.

Werbiski is running against incumbent Candice Bergen from the Conservative Party of Canada, Aaron Archer from the People’s Party of Canada, Beverley Eert of the Green Party, Cindy Friesen of the New Democratic Party and Jerome Dondo of the Christian Heritage Party. The election takes place Oct. 21.