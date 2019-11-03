Wedding and baby show to return to Morden

The Wedding and Baby Show will be returning to Access Event Centre in Morden on January 11, 2020 for its second year. The event is hosted by Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events, On Tap Bartending and On Tap Event Services.

“Growing up in Carman, Manitoba, I understand how important it is to support small businesses,” Stephanie Doerksen, owner of Stephanie Jolene Photography said. “This event also allows us to network with one another, and because of the smaller community, we are able to build closer ties with our clients and meet new people face to face.”

The event will showcase more than 75 booths of vendors showcasing everything Wedding and Baby, as well as brides & moms lounge, inspiration displays, swag bags and much more.

“Co hosting the Wedding and Baby Show is a perfect fit for us. There are not a lot of companies offering all that we offer in decor, planning and Bartending,” Cher Allen, Owner of On Tap Bartending and On Tap Event Services said. “Even though we are based in Winnipeg, more than 50 per cent of the weddings and events we are a part of are in Southern Manitoba. We have been apart of a large number of wedding shows and open houses across Manitoba over the years and we just finished doing one with Bella’s Castle in Morden, so we are excited to bring all our experience to planning and co hosting this event.”

“We are thrilled to be co hosting the event with two amazing businesses who bring a lot of first hand experience and expertise to the event.” Gina DiClemente, Pembina Valley Events Owner said. “We spent a lot of time this last year after our first wedding and Baby show, attending wedding open houses and showcases, speaking with vendors and brides, getting information on what they are wanting out of a showcase and what could be added.”

“We have made some big changes from last year and with the expertise of our two co-hosts, I think vendors and the community will really enjoy the event,” she added.

For vendor registration, email Pembinavalleyevents@gmail.com. For more information on the event follow Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events, On Tap Bartending and On Tap Events on Facebook and Instagram.