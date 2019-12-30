Wedding and Baby Show returning to Morden

The Wedding and Baby Show – a free event that’s open to the public – will be returning to Morden’s Access Event Centre Jan. 11 for its second year.

“Growing up in Carman, I understand how important it is to support small businesses. This event also allows us to network with one another, and because of the smaller community, we are able to build closer ties with our clients and meet new people face to face,” says Stephanie Doerksen, owner of Stephanie Jolene Photography. “We have put a ton of new ideas into planning this event, with a full line up of amazing vendors and prizes.”

The event will showcase 65 booths of vendors showcasing everything wedding and baby – as well as a coffee bar, inspiration displays, and gift baskets featuring over $5,000 in donated products and gift certificates.

“Co-hosting the Wedding and Baby Show is a perfect fit for us. There are not a lot of companies offering all that we offer in decor, event planning and bartending. Even though we are based in Winnipeg, more than (half) of the weddings and events we are a part of are in southern Manitoba,” says Cher Allen, owner of On Tap Bartending and On Tap Event Services. “We have been a part of a large number of wedding shows and open houses across Manitoba over the years and we just finished doing one with Bella’s Castle in Morden last fall, so we are excited to bring all our experience to planning and co-hosting this event.”

The Wedding and Baby show, hosted by Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events, On Tap Bartending and On Tap Event Services, takes place Jan. 11 from 12-4 p.m. at Morden’s Access Event Centre.

“We are thrilled to be co-hosting the event with two amazing businesses who bring a lot of first hand experience and expertise to the event,” says Gina DiClemente, owner of Pembina Valley Events. “We have made some big changes from last year and with the expertise of our two co-hosts, I think vendors and the community will really enjoy the event.”

For more information on the event, list of all the attending vendors and all the donated prizes packages, follow Stephanie Jolene Photography, Pembina Valley Events, On Tap Bartending and On Tap Event Services on Facebook or Instagram.