Watershed act officially in effect

The Province of Manitoba’s Watershed Districts Act became effective Jan. 1 of this year, which transitions 18 conservation districts to 14 new watershed districts with boundaries based on watersheds. The program has also been modernized to enhance watershed-based water management throughout the province.

“Our government is committed to becoming Canada’s cleanest, greenest, most climate –resilient province, and an important part of achieving that goal is to ensure the sustainability of our wetlands and watershed today, and for generations to come, says Sarah Guillemard, minister for conservation and climate.

With the change, the Pembina Valley Watershed District (PVWD) is forced to say goodbye to a handful of dedicated board members.

“Many thanks to Murray Seymour (1995–2019), Walter McTavish (1999–2019), Les Titchkosky (2006–2019), George Jackson (1989–2019) and Ted Ross (2008–2019),” stated the organization per a release. “We would also like to recognize sub-district board members Rob Harms, Brian Andrew, Don Sharpe, Scott Dyck, Benny DeRuyck, Robert Hiebert, Lucien Lesage, Gilbert Vigier, Phil Friesen and Sheldon Guenther for their many contributions to the PVCD as well.”

These men have been instrumental in the planning of the PVCD with new conservation ideas and opportunities for the board to pursue.

“Their continuing passion and commitment to work on conservation projects within the district has always been evident, and they have all certainly left their mark on our landscape,” continued the release.

With the transition to the Pembina Valley Watershed District, the organization will continue to address overall water management and water quality, which they consider to be a very important step towards mitigating climate change locally and globally.

PVWD will hold its first annual general meeting Jan. 15, where a new board will be appointed. For more information, or any questions regarding Pembina Valley Watershed District programming, please contact the office at 204-242-3267 or email pvcd@mtsmail.ca.