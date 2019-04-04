Vocal/choral sessions set to begin

Vocal/Choral sessions of the Morden Festival of the Arts will take place April 9-10.

Sessions begin at 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:15 and 1:15 on Wednesday at Morden Mennonite Church.

With over 500 entries in the entire festival it has been a busy time. There are 40 entries in the vocal/choral category, up from last season.

Millie Hildebrand will be the adjudicator for the category which includes classes such as Canadian Composers, Jazz/Swing, Contemporary Folk/Popular Music, TV/Movie Musical, Sacred and Folk Song.

Soloists perform throughout the two days. Also participating are a total of nine choirs including various school choirs from Morden as well as one Winkler choir and the Morden Youth Choir.

Choir times

• Tuesday at 2:30 – J.R. Walkof K-6 Choir

• Wednesday morning – various choirs from Morden Collegiate, including Grade 9 Choir, Vibe, Grade 10-12 Choir and Sound FX

• Wednesday afternoon – EMMS choirs, including Noon Choir, Grade 7 Choir, Vocal Jazz Choir. Morden Youth Choir will conclude the afternoon.

All festival sessions are open to the public with an admission charge of $2 per session for adults.

There is no charge for children.

“We encourage you to come out and support the hard-working youth of our community as they showcase their various talents,” organizers said.

Programs are available at Pharmasave, South Central Regional Library and at all festival venues for $5.

Financial support is greatly appreciated to ensure the continued growth of the festival.

Donations can be mailed to Morden Festival of the Arts, Box 493, Morden, MB, R6M 1A5 or can be made at any festival venue.

Two free passes to all the 2019 festival sessions including the Hi-Lites Concert will be given for donations of $20 or more.

Up next:

• festival continues with French & English Speech Arts on April 15th – 17th at Morden Alliance Church

• mark your calendars for the annual Hi-Lites Concert on April 28th at 2:00 also at Morden Alliance Church

For more information visit www.mordenfestivalofthearts.cfsites.org or contact Erika Dyck at 204-823-0208.

Millie Hildebrand

Millie Hildebrand’s love for music and the choral arts was launched on the family farm at Oak Lake, Manitoba, where singing was a daily affair and where piano and guitars were always within reach. She and her four sisters soon formed an ensemble, and they sing together to this day. Now familiar to Manitoba’s music community as a teacher, choral director, voice instructor and festival adjudicator, Millie has taught classroom and choral music at all levels and has been active in implementing programs for young musicians throughout the province and in the Steinbach community where she lived for 32 years. These have included collaborations with the University of Manitoba, the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the International Peace Gardens Music Camps, regional and provincial honour choirs, numerous choir tours, many musicals and a two-year teaching post in Bucharest, Romania. Going back “a few years”, Millie’s performance history includes productions with Manitoba Opera, Winnipeg Mennonite Theatre, the Oregon Bach Festival Chorus, and Canzona, to name a few. She recently completed her seventh year as director of the Faith and Life Women’s Chorus, and co-conducted the UofM Concert Choir for four years, together with her husband, Ed. Millie is past president of the Manitoba Choral Association, sits on the board of the Women’s Musical Club of Winnipeg, and has enjoyed her work as Faculty Advisor with the UofM through the past decade. When away from their music posts, Millie and Ed occupy themselves with family, their garden, and their travel “bucket list”.