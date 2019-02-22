Valentine's Dinner benefits Katie's Cottage

The Buhler Active Living Centre used Valentine’s Day to share the love with a local organization as part of their annual Valentine’s Day Dinner Fundraiser.

This year, Buhler Active Living Centre chose Katie Cares as their charity, with proceeds from dinner tickets going toward the organization.

At the dinner, Katie Cares’ Ruth Reimer shared stories from people who have stopped by Katie’s Cottage that show why the cottage is needed.

Several weeks ago, a woman came to the cottage. She was looking after her dad, who was in Boundary Trails Health Centre.

“One morning I said to her, ‘You look really tired, are you okay?’” Reimer said. “She said, ‘I’m fine, I really am Ruth.’ About an hour later I got a call from the staff at Boundary Trails that they were airlifting her to Winnipeg, she had had a serious medical issue. It was life threatening.”

“Now we had both the dad and the daughter in hospital, and the entire family was coming in to stay and has been staying at Katie’s Cottage,” Reimer added.

The cottage has seen visitors from as far away as Churchill, Rankin Inlet, Mexico, England and Australia.

“Friendships are formed, and many wonderful, beautiful things happen at the cottage,” Reimer said. “Yes, sometimes there’s sad things, but other times it’s just a lot of laughing.”

At one point, a pregnant woman and her husband came by the cottage. After their child was born, the man came back to visit. When Reimer asked what they had named their baby girl, the man told her they hadn’t planned a name for a girl.

The couple named their daughter Kaitlyn Marie.

Katie’s Cottage offers people a place to stay when a loved one is at Boundary Trails, away from the sights and sounds of the hospital.

“The staff is trained to care for the guest, making the guest’s stay, however long, relaxing and stress-free,” Reimer said.

Reimer also thanked everyone who has ever offered support to Katie Cares. “Kaitlyn’s dream and vision is alive and well,” she said. “Our daughter knew that this type of place was so needed.”