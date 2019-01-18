United Way Morden sets record

The fundraising campaign for the United Way of Morden and District was an unprecedented success.

Alex Fedorchuk said they changed their fundraising goal midway through the campaign, and still ended up beating it.

“Last year (2017) was a bit of a challenge and we raised just over $70,000,” he said. “Our target for 2018, we thought might be a little aggressive at $80,000 but that was our original target.”

As things progressed, the local United Way decided they may exceed their goal, so they set another one.

“We thought maybe we can make $85,000,” he said. “We had an all-time record high donation wise of $92,800.”

There was also another first for the organization as they looked into the applications for funding.

“Every year we’ve always been asked for more than we’ve been able to raise, some years twice as much,” he said. “This year we have been able to accommodate every request.”

In fact, after all requests have been honoured at a cost of $85,835, they still have close to $7,000 left.

Fedorchuk said the money will be spent on other requests in the community.

There is no overhead cost for the United Way of Morden and District.

“We’re one of the smallest chapters in Canada and we are totally a volunteer board,” he explained. “We pay back every nickel we raise to various charities.”

Fedorchuk said some newer members have helped made them more visible and tap into other funding streams.

That combined with events like Skate with Santa and Koats for Kids helps keep them in the public eye.

“We get the word out there,” he said. “We try to keep a reasonably high profile.”

This year the United Way is funding 20 different causes, among those $10,000 for Youth for Christ, $10,000 for Gateway Resources and $4,000 for Genesis House.

The organization has been giving back to the community since 1967.

Fedorchuk said they’re pleased with their year. “That’s the highest we’ve ever collected and the first time we’ve been able to fulfill everybody’s request,” he said.

There are many ways to give to the United Way including salary deductions.

“If every employee in town gave 50 cents a pay(cheque) that would generate another $15,000 a year,” he said.

To learn more or to donate, go to unitedwaymorden.com.