Two sales over two days will get you ready for Christmas

It’s the season to get ready for Christmas and the largest two day sale in southern Manitoba is coming to the Access Event Centre in Morden, Nov 16-17.

Gina DiClemente, owner of Pembina Valley Events said the Pembina Valley Christmas Sale and Artisan Alley Handmade Sale will run at the same time.

“We are also featuring our Artisan Alley Kids Market and are excited to have 20 kids ages 15 and under from the Morden/Winkler area participating,” she said in an email.

The event takes place Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DiClemente said there will be lots of local vendors.

“We have 75 vendors per day, with rotating vendors both days so there will be some new vendors each day,” the press release stated. “Over 70 per cent of our vendors attending are from Winkler or Morden.”

They have also partnered with the local Douglas Kuhl school of music. They will have students performing both days on a variety of instruments, performing Christmas music and classical music.

A youth choir will also be coming out to sing Christmas carols on Nov. 17.

Several local businesses will also be attending including Love It Maternity and Little Thingz Clothing from Winkler, Sasha’s atelier from Morden, The Fat Pear from Winkler and Farmhouse Signs from Pembina Valley Baptist Church.

Food including mini donuts, lemonade, waffles and perogies will be on hand.

“Santa and Mrs Claus will be there both days doing free photos with the kids,” the release said, adding there will be face painting and Princess & Superhero shows for the kids.

Entertainment will be offered by Winkler DJ MK Sound (Mark Klassen).

DiClemente said Winkler’s Heartland Decorating will be creating a space for Santa photos and vendors, and a cultural group will be setting up a scene from the nativity story.

Admission is free.

DiClemente said they’re pleased with the local flavour.

“We do have a lot of Morden/Winkler partnerships for our event which we are very excited about,” she said. “It’s been great to see the local community come out and want to be a part of our event.”