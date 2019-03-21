Two charged with trafficking meth

Two Morden residents have been charged after what Morden Police call a lengthy investigation.

The investigation into trafficking methamphetamine resulted in a search warrant that was executed along with the Regional Support Tactical Team on a Morden residence on March 7.

Police found evidence at the scene.

“A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, prescription pills, cell phones, digital scales as well as packaging materials,” they a press release said. “A male and female were taken into custody at the residence. “

25 year old Willy Sawatzky of Morden is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine, two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

38 year old Melanie Ramirez, also of Morden, is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Ramirez will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in April while Sawatzky will be appearing in May.