TV shoot shuts down Morden downtown

Downtown Morden was shut down on April 15 as filming for an upcoming TV series took place.

Tales from the Loop, an eight episode series produced by Fox 21 for broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, is based on the work of Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag. His paintings blend elements of science fiction with rural life and forest landscapes.

The show will explore the lives of the townsfolk who live about “The Loop,” a machine created to unlock the mysteries of the universe.

Stephen Street fit the vision of what filmmakers were looking for, and the crew changed some storefronts to the proper time period.

“Downtown Morden, especially in the vicinity of the historic Arts Centre building, provided us with a timeless character backdrop for the rural town and community where the story is set,” location manager Bernie Narvey said. “We’re very happy to have received a very welcoming, enthusiastic response from local businesses, residents, the Chamber of Commerce and The City of Morden. Everyone has been very supportive and willing to participate.”

Marathon Pizza, for example, is the exterior street setting for the show’s local tavern, and Lucky Restaurant was set up to look like a movie theatre.

Filming on Monday was for episode one of the series, and Narvey said the crew will be returning a few more times between May and July for more filming.