TSN's Jay Onrait to headline gala

The Miami and Area Foundation (MAF) is still months away from its yearly gala, but since it has officially been 10 years since the group was created, the organization is going big with the 10-year anniversary gala featuring a very special guest, Jay Onrait from TSN.

“We’ve got a pretty good guest speaker this year,” said RM of Thompson Reeve and Vice President of the MAF, Brian Callum. “Tickets will be $75 a ticket for the event so a table of eight will cost $600, and we’re having an early bird special where if you buy your tickets before October 1, you can win two free tickets to the event.”

The night of entertainment has been the organization’s main fundraiser for the past nine years and will again hope to bring in some dough to continue supporting the community. The MAF’s goal is to be over the half-million-dollar mark when all is said and done.

“It’s really the place where we generate most of our income,” he said, “Last year wasn’t as big but this year we’re going bigger than we ever have. Right now, the foundation has about $480,000 and we want to get over that $500,000 mark, or even up to the $525,000 range. That will give us a nice little nest-egg to sit on and work with.”

The dinner itself is set for October 26. The Miami and Area Foundation gives to local organizations including arenas, museums, daycares, sports complex and schools, as they like to provide a wide range of grants when they can.

“It will probably be our last gala dinner in that format,” added Callum. “That just means we won’t go to the lengths we have done in the past. If you are a sports fan you will know who Jay Onrait is so you won’t want to miss this year’s event.”