Trio Saint-Laurent up next in concert series

The 2019-20 season of the Manitoba Concert Series continues with a pair of performances this month.

Trio Saint-Laurent brings together three of Canada’s most respected chamber musicians – clarinettist Jean-Francois Normand, violist Marina Thibeault, and pianist Philip Chiu – in a unique and compelling chamber formation.

The trio’s programs have been curated to highlight poetic, intimate, and mysterious nature of their instruments – in solo, duo, and trio form – to deliver a varied and engaging experience.

The trio has appeared at the Festival Classica, ARAMusique, the Salle J. Antonio-Thompson, Domaine Forget, the Chapelle Historique du Bon Pasteur, as well as at numerous venues in eastern Canada while on tour with Debut Atlantic. Trio Saint-Laurent will be performing at Morden’s Saint Paul’s United Church Jan. 10, beginning at 7 p.m.

Up next in the series will be Royal MTC’s The New Canadian Curling Club Jan. 26 in Gretna, Man.