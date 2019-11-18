Triathlon funds invested in community

The Morden Triathlon gave out $6,000 in gifts to five local organizations Nov. 8.

Organizer Heather Francis said they donated $2,000 to Many Hands Resource Centre and $1,000 each to The Hub Community Centre, KidSport, South Central Cancer Resource and Cycling Without Age.

A non-profit race, volunteers are key to hosting the annual event.

“We put it on to help the athletes have an avenue to come and compete but it’s also fun to be able to make some proceeds from the race and give it out to other community organizations,” she said.

Members of the organizations that received grants also helped out at the triathlon.

“We know they do great work in the community for lots of other causes, so it’s our pleasure to give back from the proceeds,” Francis said.

The most recent triathlon was also a great success.

“It’s all volunteers,” Francis said. “None of us are paid to organize it. We put in a lot of hours and work so we’re able to offer a great race to a lot of athletes, more than ever before.”

Natasha Doerksen, chair of Many Hands Resource Centre was thankful for the donation.

“It was a pleasure to be involved and such an honour to receive a $2,000 donation,” she said.

Elaine Giesbrecht, chair of The Hub Community Centre said the money will be invested back in the people of the community.

“When we have holes on our shelf we’ll fill it with groceries so we can give back to the people that need,” she said.

Secretary on the board of South Central Cancer Resource Dianne Mestdagh said much of the donated funds is used for travel assistance, for those who have appointments.

“We’re extremely grateful to receive this donation,” she said “It goes right back to the community.”