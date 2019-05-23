Traffic stop results in meth charges

Meth found in a traffic stop sparked charges for two males and leaves other charges pending for the female driver.

During the early morning hours of May 10 members of the Morden Police Service were alerted to a suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The front passenger of the vehicle was known to have a warrant for his arrest for being unlawfully at large. While officers placed the accused under arrest, they noticed a container on the passenger floor board that contained a substance believed to be methamphetamine and located two syringes in the accused pocket.

Police identified the rear passenger as being bound by conditions, from a prior drug investigation, and he was arrested for breaching those conditions. A subsequent search of his property revealed a quantity of substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The female driver was arrested, and during a search of her property, police located a quantity of substance believed to be methamphetamine along with other drug related paraphernalia.

As a result, twenty-nine year old Sheldon Guy Jardine-McIntyre is charged with possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts of breaching the conditions of an undertaking and 1 count of breaching the conditions of a Probation Order.

Fifty year old Guy Joseph McIntyre is charged with possession of a controlled substance and 3 counts of breaching the conditions of an undertaking.

Both males were remanded into police custody and transported to the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The female driver, a 19-year-old resident of Winkler is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and breaching the conditions of her recognizance. She was released on a Promise to appear in Morden Provincial Court in June and will be formally charged at that time.