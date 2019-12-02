Traffic light taken down by semi

A semi took down a light standard at the corner of Thornhill and Mountain on Nov. 20, one of the many files police dealt with from Nov. 18-25.

Walking in traffic

Nov. 18: At 4:04 p.m., Morden Police received a call about a highly intoxicated male that was walking in and out of traffic on 6th Street. When officers arrived, they arrested the male under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and transported him to the Morden Police Service. He was lodged in cells overnight until sober and released in the morning without charges.

Suspicious person

At 5:44 p.m., Morden Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 15th Street in regards to a possible suspicious person in the caller’s backyard. Police attended and nothing suspicious was located.

Semi takes out traffic lights

Nov. 20: Morden Police were dispatched to the corner of Thornhill Street and Mountain Street at 9:00 am, in regards to a traffic accident. When police arrived they noticed that a semi had hit the traffic lights, knocking them over. The driver informed police that he was travelling eastbound on Thornhill Street and attempted to turn south onto Mountain Street, when he hit the light standard. Manitoba Highways Department attended the scene and removed the light standard from the trailer. There were no injuries reported.

Called to bush fire

Nov. 21: At 12:39 p.m., police were dispatched to a field fire south of Morden. Police attended and remained there until Morden Fire and Rescue could attend. This appeared to be a controlled bush fire.

Rented not stolen

Nov. 22: Police received a call at 9:46 am, from OnStar stating that a subscribed vehicle has been stolen and had been tracked to 9th Street. Police located the vehicle and when they approached the driver, he stated that this was a rental vehicle and was able to provide documentation as proof. Police received a call from the rental company a short time later, stating that there had been a paperwork error and that the vehicle was not stolen.

Reckless driver not found

At 1:25 p.m., police received information about a vehicle driving recklessly on Thornhill Street. The caller stated that a silver Volkswagen was speeding down the street, when the driver cut her off and then braked suddenly to turn onto a side street. Police were unable to locate the vehicle based on the description provided.

Noise complaint

Nov. 23: At 1:00 am, police received a noise complaint to a residence on Rampton Street. Police attended and spoke with the resident who stated they would quiet down for the night.

Mediation needed

At 2:54 am, police were dispatched to the 300 block of 6th Street in regards to an argument between a couple. The caller stated that his girlfriend was yelling at him and requested police attend to help keep the peace. Police attended to mediate the situation and confirmed that the caller would find other living arrangements for the night. At 3:55 am, police were dispatched to the residence again, as the boyfriend had returned and was smashing items in the home. Police attended the residence to mediate once again and confirmed that the boyfriend had another place to sleep for the night.

Cell phone use

Morden Police received a call at 5:38 p.m., with a caller wanting to report another driver on their cell phone. The caller attempted to approach the driver but the driver swore at him. Police attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Not stolen

Police received a call about a possible stolen vehicle with no plates that has been parked on Rampton Street for several days. Subsequent checks revealed that the vehicle was not stolen.

Anyone with information regarding the above incidents is asked to call the Morden Police Service at (204)822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).