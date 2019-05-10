Tipped bins raise money for The Hub

Municipal Waste Management (MWM) has continued a tradition of donations through tipping carts.

For every recycling cart they tip in Morden during the year, MWM donates 5 cents to a local organization or charity.

This year, that worked out to 37,730 tipped carts and $1,700 in money donated to The Hub Community Centre in Morden.

“It’s a good facility, well needed,” Morden sales representative for MWM Larry Klein said.

In the past MWM has donated to Communities in Bloom, Pembina Valley Humane Society, the Morden and Community Handivan and the Morden Area Foundation.

“We’re very involved in the community and like to give back,” Klein said. “It bonds the relationship between businesses and residents. They see that it’s not just a one-way street, it’s somewhat giving back also. We appreciate being in the communities for that reason.”

Chair of the Hub board Elaine Giesbrecht said the donation means a lot. “If our shelves are bare we will use this money to fill them up so we can help our local families that need,” she said.