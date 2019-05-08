Time to Pay it Forward through month of May

A month of kindness and good deeds has started again.

The Morden Area Foundation and Winkler Community Foundation kicked off Pay it Forward May on May 1 by delivering Tim Hortons donuts to various businesses and organizations in the community.

“One random act of kindness is what spreads love to everybody,” MAF executive director Lynda Lambert said.

Lambert is hoping the businesses that received donuts on the first day will go on to pay it forward in their own way, spreading the effect around.

“That’s how it keeps growing like the ripple effect,” she said. “I just love this, how we can get this thing started and just do great things.”

Tim Hortons donated the donuts to the cause to get things started.

Lambert said when the two foundations first started Pay it Forward May, it was hard to get people on board. “Everybody knows a random act of kindness, but it was hard to get some kind of traction going. It was also hard to get people to share their stories.”

Now the event has really started catching on, and Lambert said so far this year has seen the biggest response yet.

“This is the biggest response we’ve got this year of ideas of what [people] are going to do at their businesses or at schools,” she said. “People are aware now, it’s really starting to spread.”

Even though the focus now is on the month of May, Lambert said the foundations want to encourage people to continually pay it forward throughout the year.

Lambert said she loves having the two foundations working together. “People shop or work in Winkler and vice versa,” she said. “Because we’re together you see it more often, you see the signs. I absolutely love it.”

Cassandra Newman’s class from Maple Leaf School were in the community Wednesday and Friday hiding “kindness rocks” throughout the city, so be on the lookout for any painted rocks.

If you find a rock, you can post a picture of it on the Morden Kindness Rocks Facebook page.

On May 26 the Morden Area Foundation will be recognizing Sue Nelson with the 2019 Citizen of Distinction Award. The reception runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Morden Legion Hall. The event is free and open to the public, and cake and snacks will be served.