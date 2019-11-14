Thrift Store accepts not for profit award

The Morden Community Thrift Store was presented with their award for Not for Profit of the Year at the Morden District Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala Nov. 7.

The thrift store has been operating in the community for more than 50 years, and currently relies on up to 160 volunteers.

More volunteers are needed to continue the impact the store has had on the community, donating more than $4.4 million to local organizations and projects.

Executive board member Nora Wiebe said the recognition feels good.

“It’s validation of all the work that all the volunteers do six days a week,” she said adding it’s a reminder that the work is not in vain, that it’s appreciated, seen and accepted.

Wiebe said it’s their customers that also deserve credit.

“Without their donations and their loyalty in shopping we wouldn’t be a thrift,” she said.

The store has a simple goal, explained by Wiebe.

“Just to continue giving back as much as we can, to continue growing and being supportive of the community, and being in the middle of all the love that we feel everyday here in the community,” she said.

The store has always operated to give back to the community, but it’s more recently that they’ve been able to make a bigger impact.

For the entire decade of the 1980s, the store gave back $33,000. From 1990 to 1995 that number sits at $354,000. Last year alone they’ve given $654,000. Since records have been kept they’ve given back more than $4.4 million.

“That is a lot of money to be able to share back into the community and have a mountain of fun while we’re doing it,” Wiebe said.

Board president Jean Hildebrand said with more people moving to the community, the need has grown.

“There’s a need for it obviously, otherwise it doesn’t matter how good a job we do, if there was no need it wouldn’t matter,” she said.

A very small percentage of funds raised is used to cover expenses, but Hildebrand said they focus on giving away as much as they can.

“We’re a very frugal bunch,” she said.

Hildebrand said people in the community seem to appreciate their goal.

“Our community support is awesome, in donations and in people coming in for sales,” she said. “We have tremendous support and I think it’s due to the fact that people know our dollars stay in the community.”

Hildebrand said it feels good to be involved.

“There is nothing better than being part of a successful business that’s able to contribute so much to the community,” she said. “That’s why we’re here… we’re here to bless as many as we can.”

Mark Wiebe is one of the newer volunteers, and said he had been a long time patron before stepping up to help out.

“I just wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “It’s been great getting along with the people here.”

Morden Community Thrift is always looking for more help.

“There is a huge need for more volunteers,” Hildebrand said. “Some of our volunteers are working very long hours because the need is so great.”

People can choose to work from as little as an hour or two per week, or as much as they’d like. Hildebrand said they also try to match up volunteer’s interests with the area they work in.

They also have a message for their many donors.

“We get a lot of items donated every week and that’s fantastic, but if people put a little bit more time into sorting that out it would really make things easier for us,” she said. “We can’t sell damaged goods.”