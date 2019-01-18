“Those Guys” to return to Manitou Opera House

Two years after bringing down the house with their a cappella harmonies, “Those Guys” return to the Manitou Opera House stage for an encore performance on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Made up of nine musicians who represent a cross-section of the Winnipeg music and theatre community, “Those Guys” have built a reputation for dynamic, feel-good performances. Their repertoire, ranging from The Nylons to Justin Timberlake – and everything in between – features complex, often original, arrangements performed without a single instrument. In 2012, Those Guys released their first studio recording, “That Album”. Their follow-up EP entitled “LIVE!” came out in 2014, and in December 2015, they released their seasonal album “This Christmas”.

Their flawless, energetic performances have resulted in an enthusiastic following in Winnipeg as well as in the choral community across the country; among their credits are opening for the a cappella supergroup “The Nylons”, sharing the stage with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra for “A Prairie Christmas”, and delivering sold-out performances in various Winnipeg venues.

“Those Guys” came to life in 2009 when lead vocalist Bernie Pastorin called on seven of his friends, most of whom are products of Manitoba’s high school and university choral, musical theatre, and vocal jazz programs. Each group member is an outstanding musician and performer in his own right. Wes Rambo (yes, his real name), Mike Engstrom and Darren Martens round out the tenor section, while Ben Campbell, Sheldon Atts and Derek Leenhouts hold down the baritone parts. Bass James Campbell, described as someone who is “sometimes felt more than heard”, has a voice that can shake the room. And finally, to answer a question frequently asked of the group: “Where do all those crazy drum sounds come from?”, vocal percussionist Matt Baron lays down everything from syncopated kick lines to crisp snare rhythms and high-hat patterns.

Audiences can expect a wide cross-section of styles in their performance; with 1960’s R & B hits such as “Higher and Higher”, covers of Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature”, Coldplay’s “Fix You”, Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”, and Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain”, combined with their entertaining on-stage banter between tunes, “Those Guys” reach out to their entire audience.

“To see “Those Guys” is to love them. They’re brilliant. I had no idea I was into a cappella until they came along… [Those Guys] make people happy” (Ace Burpee, host of 103.1 Radio’s Ace Burpee Show, from Ace Burpee’s 100 Most Fascinating Manitobans, 2012).

Sponsored by The Manitou Opera House Foundation, proceeds from this concert will serve to whittle down the remaining debt incurred by the ambitious addition project, which has rendered the building wheelchair accessible while preserving its historic status and charm.

Tickets for the 7:30pm show are $25; seating is reserved, and tickets are available by calling or texting 204.242.4287.