The Hub seeking new location

A local not-for-profit is seeking a new location before the end of the month.

The Hub Community Centre has until the end of June to leave their current space, and board member Brian Thiessen said at this point they are still looking for a new, suitable location.

Up until now, The Hub was on a month-to-month rental agreement, and a more permanent tenant will be moving into their space.

“We kind of knew it might come at some point,” Thiessen said. “I understand we’ve been there for four or five years already, so we got lucky with the time we had.”

The Hub started in the community as Donate Love, pre-making hampers and delivering them to people who needed them. Thiessen said when they were able to get their location they were able to centralize their efforts and allow people to pick up the hampers.

“Then of course the space was an abundance, allowing us to be able to give out clothing and small household items,” Thiessen said. “The donations on that part have been plentiful, so that’s been great to be able to offer to people.”

The transition to The Hub was part of a move to become a registered charity, which is a process they began at the beginning of this year. Thiessen said they are just waiting on word from the government.

“We see a bigger future for us and we think part of that would be being able to be a registered charity,” he said.

Thiessen estimated that around 60 to 75 families a week come through their doors for food hampers. The Hub doesn’t keep track of how many people come in for clothes, but Thiessen said that number is even greater.

“We see that number fluctuate,” he said. “We’ve seen it come as high as 100 a week but we’ve seen it drop down to about 45. That just shows that it has its seasons just like anything does.”

Thiessen said it’s unfortunate that there is a need for their service in the area, but The Hub will try to fill it. “We’re happy to try to fill in that need, to fill the gap, to help people out,” he said. “We’ve seen people come through our doors and move off of the need and turn around and end up being a volunteer or helping in other ways in their circle of influence. It’s been such a neat thing to see people come through it from one side right out through the other and end up helping others, which is the best that we could hope for.”

Thiessen said they have been in conversation with some people and organizations that have space, but some aren’t quite suited for The Hub.

Thiessen said The Hub is looking for a bare minimum of a 500 square foot space, but anything bigger would be a bonus.

“We have big dreams,” he said. “We don’t want to pigeonhole ourselves into one specific size. That at least allows us to get the food bank up and running without being too cramped for the people that come in.”

“We hope that we can get our clothing back out, and that we can add other programs depending on the size,” he added. “We have more things that we’d like to add to our services, but we just are limited to what we can offer for space.”

Thiessen said The Hub is grateful for the time they had in their location and are excited for future change.