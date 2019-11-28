Teen Challenge inspires at market

It looked like just another booth at the Artisan Alley Christmas Market, Nov. 24, but when Steve Kernaghan wasn’t wrapping gifts, he was ready to share his story or listen to others.

Kernaghan was at the Adult Teen Challenge booth wrapping Christmas gifts for those who chose to use the free service.

He said he’s happy to be there for anyone who wants to learn more about the program, or his personal story dealing with addictions.

“We give hope within reach of addicts and people that are struggling with life long addictions and life controlling addictions,” he said. “This is just an opportunity to come out and love on people and wrap gifts for them and really let people be a part of what we’re doing.”

Kernaghan is a graduate of the teen challenge program and is currently in an 18 month leadership training program. He works at the thrift store in Winkler and takes part in other events. “They’re equipping me and preparing me for leadership,” he said.

He also understands where many people are coming from.

“Most of my life I struggled with drugs and alcohol,” he said. “I really was depressed, lonely, lost, confused and teen challenge has helped me cultivate my relationship with Jesus Christ.“

“Jesus has impacted my life and I live my life with meaning and purpose now as opposed to before,” he added.

Kernaghan said he was happy to spend the afternoon at the show, giving people an opportunity to learn more about the program, his journey, or simply get a gift wrapped.