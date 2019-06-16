Teddy Bear Picnic continues to grow

The Parent and Child Services (PCS) hosted the Teddy Bear Picnic at the Morden Park on June 9 to help make a connection between the various health care professions and the children of the area.

“The focus of it is to obviously bring awareness to the health professionals in the community and the children to be exposed to that, and then have their teddy bear be the patient, and then that eases the fear for themselves should they have to see the doctors,” Janine North, the Program Coordinator for PCS, said.

North commented other games and activities were also featured to encourage family fun.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) joined this year with a bike rodeo set up.

“We’re hoping to have a few other local groups that’s willing to perform,” North said. “It keeps getting bigger and bigger, and with other events in the park, it’s a great time to get out.”

She also highlighted the expansion, in recent years, of more booths and entertainment joining the lineup of activities already available, with plans for more next year.