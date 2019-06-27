Team Pembina Valley brings home medals

Team Pembina Valley brought home 22 medals including eight gold, 12 silver and two bronze from the 37th annual Manitoba 55+ Games in Swan River, June 11-13.

Close to 560 athletes from all across Manitoba enjoyed 3 fun-filled days of friendly competition, including 23 from the Pembina Valley.

Athletes participated in everything from cards, pickleball, swimming and track to golf and slo-pitch.

Pembina Valley card players continue to take top honors: Contract Bridge: Gold – Hellar Nakonechny & Merv Robinson, Silver – Jean & Linda Brisson

Stuart Ganske & Lewis Hacault also brought home the Gold & Silver in snooker.

At 80 years young, Walter Dedio still excels in his Swimming & Track events.

Several first timers also came home with medals including David Dyck, Lewis Hacault, Trish Warkentine & Laurie Wiebe.

The Active Aging in Manitoba (AAIM) has been coordinating the 55+ Games since 2012. This is Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries 11th year as Games title sponsor. This was Swan River’s second time hosting the MB 55+ Games.

“Their northern hospitality deserves a gold medal,” PV Games Rep Lois Dudgeon said in a press release.

Opening Ceremonies were held Tuesday morning including a Parade of Athletes, Pembina Valley participants were lead in by Bob Wilson and Laurie Wiebe of Carman. The theme of the Games this year was “Life through Sport”! It was also announced that the 2020 MB 55+ Games will be held in Selkirk and will also be a qualifier for the 2020 Canada 55+ Games.

One highlight of the Games was the Wednesday evening Athletes Banquet & Dance; participants danced the night away to the music of Pure Country.

Medal winners:

Jean & Linda Brisson Notre Dame Contract Bridge Silver

Whist Silver

Walter Dedio (80) Morden Swimming Gold (2)

Track Silver (4)

Lois Dudgeon Morden Golf 9-hole Gold

David Dyck Morden 5-Pin Bowling Bronze

Tammy Dyck Roland Golf 9&18-hole Silver (2)

Stuart Ganske Cartwright Snooker Gold

David Goertzen Winkler Pickleball Gold

Lewis Hacault Mariapolis Snooker Silver

Mel Johnston Manitou Track Gold (2)

Slo-Pitch 1st – B Div.

Hellar Nakonechny/ Carman Contract Bridge Gold

Merv Robinson

Trish Warkentine Morden Predicted Cycle Silver

Predicted Walk Bronze

Laurie Wiebe Carman 5-Pin Bowling Gold

TOTAL: 22 Gold – 8 Silver – 12 Bronze – 2