Taking a moment to remember

100 years after the ‘war to end all wars,’ it is more important than ever before to remember the sacrifices soldiers made to keep Canada safe and free.

Morden came out to remember on Nov. 11, filling the Access Event Centre for the Remembrance Day service. The service offered attendees a moment of silence to reflect on the past and shared names of those that Morden lost in both WWI and WWII.

Morden Legion president Bob Frost said both the Remembrance Day service and banquet at the legion were well-attended, with the banquet selling out.

Remembrance Day service numbers were down this year, but Frost said that was expected with the day falling on a Sunday.

This year, the legion lost three prominent members in Lyle Meeks, Bob Bissett and Harvey Friesen. Bissett and Friesen were the last two WWII veterans that the legion had. “It really struck home,” Frost said. “All the WWI vets are gone and now the WWII vets for the most part… [these] are people that we try to remember in our thoughts. Remembrance Day is what’s set aside for them.”

Frost said it’s more important now than ever before to keep their memory alive. “I think our teachers and our school systems are focusing more and more on this, maybe partially because of world events that have happened in Afghanistan and Iraq, different areas of the world where there are these conflicts,” he said.

Legion members attended services at the schools in Morden, and Frost said the Maple Leaf grade 3 students did profiles of soldiers that were lost during both WWI and WWII.

The profiles consisted of photos and write-ups of these soldiers. “In his presentation, Comrade [Ken] Wiebe mentioned that the youngest solder to die in WWI was 14 years of age,” he said. “It just so happened that one of the students at Maple Leaf did a profile on that 14-year-old soldier.”

After the service finished at Maple Leaf, Frost said the legion took those profiles and hung them on the wall in the hall during their banquet.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “They did a superb job.”

While memberships in many legions across the country are down as the veteran population ages, Frost said the Morden Legion’s membership is actually up.

“I know there’s some branches in Winnipeg that are really struggling,” he said. “We’ve had a very stable executive for the last five years. I think the big thing is that our volunteer base is growing, and those people talk to other people, they bring other people into the branch, and these people a lot of time end up becoming new members.”

“Our volunteer group is probably the main reason why our branch is actually doing quite well right now,” he added.

To commemorate 100 years of armistice, the Bells of Peace initiative swept across the country, with communities asked to ring the bells 100 times at sundown to mark the occasion. The Winkler Fire Department held a ceremony and rang their bell at 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Unfortunately, the only bell in Morden at the St. Thomas Anglican Church was out of commission, and Frost said the legion couldn’t arrange anything else in time.