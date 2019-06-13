Tacos in a bag raise funds for Katie’s Cottage

Ecole Morden Middle School students gave back through a taco bag lunch sale on May 29.

The grade five students voted on which charity to contribute to this year, and chose Katie’s Cottage. The students then helped cook and prepare tacos in a bag to sell to raise funds.

Carter Dyck and Braden Penner were two of the students involved. They said the class planned the event for about two weeks and started the preparation the week before.

“It’s really fun because you have lots of hands on stuff that you can help with and you’re fundraising,” Dyck said.

Together the students cooked, counted money, put up posters and went class to class to fill orders.

They also served up the tacos to hungry customers.

Co-op donated the meat and Giant Tiger donated the bags and extra supplies.

Dyck said the students had about 120 orders, which will bring in $600.

The Morden Area Foundation partnered with the students to match their funds, which will end up giving $1,200 to Katie’s Cottage.

The donation will be going toward helping the organization fill activity bags they provide to sick kids in hospital.

Dyck and Penner said it’s good to see the money they raised going to a good cause. “It is cool to know what’s happening with the money we’re raising,” Penner said.