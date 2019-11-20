Students raise cash for Legion

A trio of Morden students raised funs for their local Legion while educating their fellow students on what the Legion does.

Ashlyn Kropp, Mollie Wheeler and McKenna Nicholls presented Legion President Bob Frost with a cheque for $200 as a result of their efforts.

Kropp said she wanted to give something back to the Legion.

“I chose to do fundraising for the Legion as they provide funding and support for the Morden Air Cadets, as well as supporting our veterans and the community, so I wanted to return the favour,” she said. “Mollie, McKenna, and I then set to work deciding how we were going to raise funds.”

Kropp said they decided to hold a raffle to raise awareness for the Legion and what does it in the community.

“Overall, the raffle was a big success and we raised $200,” she said.

Bob Frost said they’re pleased with the effort and donation.

“Morden Br. #11 is very appreciative of these three young ladies and their efforts to promote our Branch with the young people in our local school system, and assist us in our ongoing fundraising efforts,” he said.