Students launch “Kindness Rocks Project”

A Grade 1 French Immersion class at Maple Leaf School is hoping to share some kindness to launch Pay it Forward Month in May.

Cassandra Newman and her class have launched the “Kindness Rocks Project” as a response to a call for participation in Pay it Forward by the Morden Area Foundation and Winkler Community Foundation.

“In the media, when it comes to education, we hear a lot about assessment results and academics and of course funding. All of these things are incredibly important, however it is equally important to understand the role of teachers in creating, kind loving people who are empathetic and who are capable of making the world a better place,” Newman said.

“At Christmas time, we went around to the businesses on Stephen St with Christmas cards and little treat bags. The response from the community was great and aside from that, the students saw how a small gesture could have such a positive impact.”

“Since then, they have taken it upon themselves to perform random acts of kindness daily,” she added.

This time the class has taken about 50 rocks that have been primed, and wrote positive messages on them. The rocks have also been sealed to withstand the elements.

“On May 1st, to kick off “Pay it Forward Month”, we will be hiding our Kindness Rocks all over the community of Morden,” Newman said. “The hope is that when people come across the rocks they either pass them on to someone they feel would benefit from the message on the rock or re-hide the rock.”

They have also created a Facebook page “Morden Kindness Rocks“ for the project in hopes that as the rocks are found, people can post selfies so the students can see the impact they are having.