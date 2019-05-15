Steps4Pets Walkathon coming soon

A pair of walkathons will raise funds for The Pembina Valley Humane Society.

Community members are asked to sign up and collect pledges for the annual Access Credit Union Steps4Pets Walkathon which takes place in Altona on Saturday, June 8 at Centennial Park and Morden on Sunday, June 9 at Morden Park. Both events will raise money for the ongoing veterinary care the animals at the shelter receive including vaccinations, spays and neuters.

At the Altona event the funds raised will be shared with Furever Friends Cat Rescue. Registration that afternoon will be at 2:30 with the walk to begin at 3 p.m. Participants have a chance to win prizes; a top youth earner prize, a team prize and even your dog can win a prize! Also every $50 raised earns one entry into the individual fundraiser draw.

In Morden, registration is at 2 p.m. with the walk beginning at 3 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to come early to take part in great activities like a Paw Print craft station and balloon animals for the kids, a photo booth, grooming tutorials and great vendors,” they said in a press release. “You can even meet PSD Chase and Constable Edwards from the Morden Police Service K9 Unit. Lunch will be available from Boston Pizza and Giant Tiger (by donation). Like Altona, there will be prizes for the top earner, second place earner, top youth earner and a raffle prize for every $50 raised.”

“We’re excited to again be hosting the Walkathon… every year we’ve not only accomplished our fundraising goals but have continued to increase participation,” says Holly Thorne, Public Relations Chair. “With the help of great Pembina Valley businesses and exciting pre-event entertainment we hope to achieve our goal of raising $13,000.”

Pledge forms are available at the Pembina Valley Humane Society, participating businesses and online at www.pvhsociety.ca. There is a minimum donation of $40 to participate in the walk.

The PVHS is a registered charity and non-profit organization. Their mission is to support humane and sustainable communities for all animals through education, advocacy, respect and responsibility. They are funded mainly by donations and rely on volunteers for everything from daily chores to helping at events.