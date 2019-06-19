Steps 4 Pets raises funds for Humane Society

The Morden Park was filled with dogs of varying size for a sunny afternoon walk on June 9th, which hosted the Steps for Pets Fundraiser held by the Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS)

“We’re raising money for the Pembina Valley Humane Society to continue the work that we need to do for when they [the animals] get adopted,” said Holly Thorne, the Public Relations Chair with PVHS.

Thorne said the turn out was great for the walk in both Morden on Sunday and in Altona the day before, which saw over 100 dogs between the two events.

The afternoon was full of games, prizes being awarded for the most funds raised, a dog riding a horse, and the main event three-kilometer walk around Morden.

Kathy Ward, the Chair for PVHS, added the fundraisers have been going on for about six years in the Morden area.

“We haven’t seen a turn-out like this, we haven’t seen so many supporting sponsors like this,” Thorne said, in regards to the turn-out from previous years. “Really it’s just been growing . . . and that’s the highlight.”

Thorne said she wants more to be added next year and is also open to have more events throughout the year.