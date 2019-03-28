Stanley Soil hosts AGM

Stanley Soil Management Association reflected on their year, welcoming guest speakers to their AGM hosted March 13 at the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum Hall.

The organization came in under their budget of $58,000 and had an impressive list of accomplishments.

Last year saw them plant 6.2 miles with over 3,000 trees. An additional 439 seedlings were planted in gaps over seven miles of shelterbelts, 16.7 miles were maintained, three miles of newly planted shelterbelts were watered thanks to the hot and dry weather, 40.9 miles sprayed for weed control and three abandoned wells were sealed.

But more government investment is needed in shelterbelts according to Stanley Soil Management Association Technician Richard Warkentin.

He said many years ago, producers could access free trees. “There’s no government support happening so that’s a bit disconcerting,” he said.

Despite the lack of support, some farmers are making the investment. “Every year since 2014 we sell about 10,000 trees.”

But it’s not cheap to be forward thinking as a farmer, and shelterbelts supply benefits to farmers, environment and those that travel on adjacent roads. “If you plant a tree every three feet at $3 per tree than in a mile of trees you’ll be $2,400 just on trees,” Warkentin said.

Stanley Soil has been planting trees since 1984, and Warkentin said in the early ‘90s farmers planted because they could see the soil blowing.

There are some changes in how shelterbelts are being built.

“The trend is not as dense, so the wind blows through them and slows down rather than have a barrier,” Warkentin said.

They also trim as the trees grow rather than waiting 30 years as many do.

Stanley Soil also fills in abandoned wells in conjunction with the conservation district. This year they filled in three, one of which was in Winkler.

“Over the years we’ve done 75 wells in Winkler,” Warkentin said. “The premise of that is to protect the Winkler Aquifer.”

Landowners are charged $150 to seal a well. However if it is on the aquifer the work is done free.

The board of directors was also elected. Henry Reimer and Andy Wiebe join current directors Peter Penner, Derek Trinke, Raymond White and Theo Allen.