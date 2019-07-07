Stanley awards tender for Massey system

R.M. of Stanley councilors unanimously approved awarding a tender for the Massey Water Expansion Project.

The tender for the new project which will see 24 km of main line installed, was awarded to Dig-All Construction for $752,151.

Residents will pay a minimum connection fee of $12,500 and pay additional costs if the service line is over 90 metres.

Construction will start and finish this summer.

The R.M. of Stanley said the project will be financed through:

• Service Connection Fees – $162,500

• Municipal Borrowing – $300,000

• Manitoba Water Services Board Grant – $250,000

• Federal Gas Tax – $39,000

Stanley has been looking at expanding potable water service to the southwest area of the municipality for some time, and decided now was the right time because they were able to secure some provincial funding to ease the burden.

The municipality is also utilizing Manitoba Water Services Board funding to assist with upgrades to the Massey Water Treatment Plant which are planned for 2019-2020 as the system continues to see increasing demands on it.