Social to fund vet care for humane society

The Pembina Valley Humane Society’s first fundraiser of the year is approaching.

The PVHS “Huron Windows Thaw Your Paws ‘Staycation’ Social” takes place Feb. 2 at the Morden Legion Hall from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Organizers say the proceeds of the event will go towards the costs of veterinary care.

“This is a fun night of dancing and music,” they said in a press release.

“All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and tattooed prior to adoption.”

The humane society is hoping to reach amounts similar to past years.

“We have raised over $4,000 with this event before and hope to hit that mark again this year,” they said.

This year two live bands will help entertain attendees. Local favorites, The Crayon Professors will be returning for the second time and Uncle Jake’s 90’s will bring some nostalgia to the night as well.

The night will feature a raffle and 50/50 draws. The grand prize, sponsored by MIG Insurance, is two front row tickets to the Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators game on Saturday, February 16.

Tickets

Tickets are available at a cost of $10 online at pvhsociety.ca and the shelter. Depending upon availability they will be sold at the door as well.

“This event has been sold out before so we encourage people to get their tickets early.”

About the Pembina Valley Humane Society

The Pembina Valley Humane Society is a registered charity and non-profit organization. Their mission is to support humane and sustainable communities for all animals through education, advocacy, respect and responsibility. They are funded primarily by donations, and rely on volunteers for everything from daily chores to helping at events.