SMC celebrates 48 years

Southern Manitoba Concerts is celebrating 48 years as they kick off the 2019/20 concert series.

One of the oldest, independent, volunteer run, nonprofit series in rural Manitoba, Southern Manitoba Concerts announced five events on their schedule, taking place in Morden, Winkler, and Gretna.

“From Classical to Celtic Music, Regional Talent or Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre plays, Southern Manitoba Concerts is proud of the variety of performances presented over the past 47 years,” they state on their website. “Through generous donations, Southern Manitoba Concert series is one of the most stable and oldest independent performing arts organization in Manitoba.”

Coming this season

• The Young Irelanders: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., Morden Access Event Centre.

• A Prairie Christmas: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Emmanuel Mennonite Church, Winkler.

• Trio Saint-Laurent: Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s United Church, Morden.

• Royal MTC: The New Canadian Curling Club: Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, 7 p.m., Buhler Hall, Gretna.

• Canadian Brass: Sunday, April 5, Winkler EMMC.

The Southern Manitoba Concert series is volunteer run, with most of the revenues going directly towards artists’ fees.

Southern Manitoba Concert subscribers come from 27 communities, representing the widest geographic area of any arts organization in the region.

Subscriptions are limited and processed on a first come, first served basis.

For more information go to southernmanitobaconcerts.org.

Subscriptions can also be purchased from Bloom Petals & Gifts in Winkler, The Flower Shop in Altona, or The Olive Tree in Morden.

There is a price reduction for those who had season tickets for the 2018-2019 season.

Adult: renewals $80 (new subscribers $100)

Senior (65+) / Student (5-18): renewals $70 (new subscribers $90)

Family (2 adults & 2 children ages 5-18): renewals $180 (new subscribers $200)

Additional children: $15 each

Children under 5 will not be admitted

Subscriptions went on sale to the public on Aug. 23.

Should an artist or group be unable to appear as scheduled, Southern Manitoba Concerts reserves the right to substitute another artist without notice or cancel the concert.