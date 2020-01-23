Singh named Morden’s deputy city manager

The City of Morden announced this week that Santokh Singh has been hired as the new deputy city manager overseeing operations.

“This position is a keystone role for the City of Morden,” says Faisal Anwar, city manager. “With the strong leadership and extensive experience that Santokh brings with him to this position we anticipate great things to come for our city.”

Singh is a professional civil engineer with 20 years of experience in directing and managing municipal infrastructure operations. He comes to Morden with a solid understanding of municipal infrastructure, engineering principles, budget planning, and asset lifecycle management.

In his most recent position as director of engineering and environmental services with the RM of Springfield, Singh implemented water treatment plant upgrades, well field projects, and an asset management system. During his tenure there, he also took on utility rate studies, a lift station and lagoon expansion project, a lagoon decommissioning project, and a GIS system implementation.

Singh’s career in engineering first began as an entrepreneur in consulting and contracting. From there, he worked as a sub divisional engineer and later a divisional engineer for the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, directing and managing the operation and maintenance of 120 water systems servicing a population of 400,000 under the authority of the Government of Punjab for 13 years.

“It is amazing to have Santokh join the team here at the City of Morden,” says City of Morden Mayor Brandon Burley. “There are a lot of big projects on the table and we are very pleased to have somebody of his calibre to step up to the challenge.”

Singh belongs to a farming family and used to run his family farm in India. He loves farming, horse riding, and music. His passion is to help communities build sustainable infrastructure and funding mechanisms. He is excited to work on new and challenging projects with the City of Morden and contributing to the sustainable growth of the community.