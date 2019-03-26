Siemens adds his name to Borderland ballot

Jordan Siemens of Altona is one of four candidates seeking the Tory nomination for the Borderland constituency on April 11.

He was motivated to run while he was searching for a candidate in his role as Vice-President of the Emerson PC Association.

“I was looking for someone from the constituency who had a good understanding of business and agriculture, and who was welcoming and professional.

“After being asked to run by many people within the PC party and by local community members, and after much consultation, I agreed to let my name stand.”

Born in Altona and raised on a farm north of Horndean, Siemens has roots across the constituency. “I’ve always felt at home here in the Red River Valley.”

Siemens has been involved in politics for a number of years. He graduated from W.C. Miller Collegiate in 2010 after serving as Student council President, and as Youth Representative on Altona Town Council and the Altona Community Foundation.

He studied Business Administration and Agriculture at Providence University College and the University of Manitoba, after which he returned to the farm for a number of years before moving into Altona in 2016. He now works at Greenvalley Equipment and serves on Altona Town Council.

“On a personal note I’ve been involved welcoming newcomers to Canada into our community and practicing English, bringing a fresh perspective of life in this area and the blessings and challenges that come with it.”

At the Town Council level, he has been pleased to have two key campaign ideas, Tax Increment Financing to encourage business growth and expansion, and Curbside Compost Pickup to extend the life of our Landfill and reduce GHG emissions, be undertaken within the first couple months, as well as working hard for the S.E.E.D. Economic Development agency to apply for a federal pilot project making it easier for local businesses to bring in desperately needed skilled workers.

Should he be elected, Siemens says he’d like to see a reduction in red tape and a government that responds more quickly to questions or requests from its citizens with timely answers or time frames for when a response will given.

“Businesses seeking skilled labour and unable to find it here need better pathways to bringing in skilled workers, and local communities should have input into what is needed for local economic growth.”

He also wants the education funding model re-examined to ensure it is fair and affordable and not overly reliant on farmland taxes which have tripled in the last 10 years.

“I want to see local control of our school divisions and health regions and not have decisions made by bureaucrats in downtown Winnipeg who don’t understand life in southern Manitoba.”

Siemens says he will make it a priority to remain connected to the 5 municipal councils in Borderland, visiting them and the school divisions annually, and will be available for constituents needing help accessing their government.

“I also want to see continued up front taxation policies, with large changes to spending or taxation campaigned on so people have a choice, and structural deficits brought down so those of us who are younger don’t have to pay for the consequences of short term thinking in the future.”