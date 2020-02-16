Shine holds grand opening in Morden

Shine Paint Protection has officially opened its doors in Morden.

Shine specializes in paint protection film for vehicles, which helps prevent stone chips and rust while contaminants such as bug splatter, bird droppings, sap and road tar wipe off the film’s ultra-slick surface with ease.

“I want to help people with my skills and give the people of the Pembina Valley a quality option to protect their investments,” says Brett Wiebe, owner of Shine Paint Protection. “With my wife’s help I decided it was time to open my own shop in our hometown of Morden.”

Wiebe has nearly 20 years of experience in the vinyl industry and has installed every type of film.

“A poor installation can cause even the best products to fail,” says Wiebe. “With 17 years experience, I strive to be an industry-leader in paint protection films in the Pembina Valley.”

All of the film kits used at Shine Paint Protection are pre-cut using TruCut, SunTek’s exclusive pattern cutting software, designed to tightly hug the curves and edges of any vehicle year, make and model.

“This eliminates the need to trim on a vehicles paint,” Wiebe adds. “Cleanliness also plays a big role in a quality install. I’m proud to operate one of the cleanest, most professional shops in the PPF industry.”

For more information on Wiebe’s operation visit his website www.protectyourshine.com or follow him on Instagram @protectyourshine. The new shop is located in Morden at 445 9th St. S Unit 1.