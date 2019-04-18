Shear Bliss celebrates upgraded salon

A local salon celebrated their grand reopening on April 12 at their 5th Street location.

Shear Bliss Salon & Day Spa has been open for 17 years this June, 12 of those in their current location.

Owners Lisa Dyck and Heidie Janzen said it was time to change things up and take their location to the next level.

“What that did for us was added more space in the salon side, more space for the girls to work,” Janzen said. “It’s allowed us to create each station to be a little bit more private, which we find in small town size is a great benefit for us and for our clients.”

The salon employs about 18, including Janzen and Dyck. The upgrade added on another 400 square feet to the salon space.

The upgrade allowed the salon to go from two pedicure chairs to four and two manicure tables to three.

“We’ve also increased two of our treatment rooms to be much bigger,” Janzen said. “Now when there’s massages going on there’s more space and it’s a lot more comfortable.”

Another addition is hydraulic massage beds with heated beds, which Janzen said adds more comfort for clients.

Dyck said the layout has changed quite substantially. “Most of our clients that knew we were doing a reno said they knew it would be different, but they didn’t know it would be this different,” she said. “We wanted to bring a new lighter, brighter feel to our space and I think we’ve done that.”

The salon also worked with the welding school, who created brackets for some of the light fixtures, including the chandelier in the lobby. “It was nice to be able to work with the students and with people in town,” Janzen said.