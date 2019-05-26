Sharptooth Adventures hosts grand opening

Owners of Sharptooth Adventures hosted their official grand opening, Saturday, May 25.

Chris and Dana MacPherson held a ribbon cutting for the dinosaur themed play centre located on the east end of Morden. The facility was opened to the public on Dec. 27, and Chris MacPherson said they were pleased with the reaction.

“The winter was super busy,” he said.

Now entering what is considered the slow season, they are still a popular destination for birthday parties and summer camps.

“We’ve teamed up with the CFDC,” he said. “If you need full day coverage, you can actually have your kids go to CFDC for half the day and come here for half the day.”

The nearly 5,000 square foot facility includes an enormous play structure, a bouncy castle, climbing wall, full kitchen, and recently added virtual reality gaming.

“We just licensed virtual reality two weeks ago, so that’s a new thing that’s not in this area,” he said. “It’s phenomenal. I spent a lot of time playing it myself.”

MacPherson said once people try it, they love it.

“They have to try it to realize how different it is, because you really are in the game,” he said. “It’s amazing how realistic it is.”

MacPherson said they chose a dinosaur theme to go along with the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre and help create that tourism of dinosaurs and mosasaurs in the Pembina Valley.

“I think this will be a long term great attraction for the area,” he said. “The support in the community has been amazing.”

The play structure is dinosaur themed and the climbing wall is a triceratops “fossil” so kids can climb the bones.

The full kitchen can feed any taste. “Everything’s baked so it’s healthier,” he said.

The play structure is actually rated for 150 kids, a number it will never see since the building code allows 110 in the space.

MacPherson admits he wasn’t too sure about this idea when his wife Dana first came up with it. But in the end, he only had one stipulation.

“If we’re going to do it, we’ve got to go big,” he said. “And so that’s what we did.”