Sharing food and culture at Community Supper

Morden residents got a chance to taste the world at the first World Community Supper on Nov. 10.

The dinner featured dishes from five countries, represented by cooks who moved to Morden from those countries.

Regional Connections has been holding World Cooking Classes for three years now, and all the cooks from the World Community Supper had participated as teachers at the classes.

“We’ll all get to learn a little bit more about each other, and folks that are newer here have a chance to share where they’re from and a little bit about their journey,” Regional Connections community integration worker Lynette Froese said.

Froese said those cooking classes have always been full.

About 100 people came to the dinner at the Morden Activity Centre to share not only the food but the culture and traditions behind the food. Attendees were able to speak with the cooks and share cooking tips and recipes.

Froese said she hoped participants got to know some new people and enjoyed the wide variety of foods. “It’s very interesting the variety of ways that food can be prepared and the way people enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a community building event.”

Elaine Caxias was one of the teachers at the World Cooking Classes. “I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “I’ve been talking to all of [the cooks]. They’re really excited. This sharing is really nice, they get to know new people, people get to know them. The exchange of culture is nice.”

“I think they are brave people because they want to try new flavours,” she said. “It’s not for everybody, some people don’t know it. Meeting new people and knowing different cultures, that’s what we’re getting here. That’s the goal.”

Anne Delmundo has been in Morden for three years, and said she and her family came because of the opportunity for her family. “Opportunity not for myself anymore, but for my kid,” she said. “I saw the opportunity that she has here and the security that it offers, the education, everything.”

Delmundo said at first she didn’t attend any newcomer events. When she finally did, she said Froese asked for her help cooking at the World Community Supper.

Delmundo said cooking has always been important to her and her family. “It’s something that we do back home to be together,” she said. “We’re cooking, that’s part of our bonding.”

The main dish of the evening was pancit, a dish from the Philippines. The traditional noodle dish was cooked with chicken and vegetables for the community supper.

“If we are having birthday celebrations, family gatherings and reunions, we’re not going to miss that dish,” Delmundo said. “We have a saying that if we have pancit on our table, it means long life. It’s a good dish because you can put in pork or chicken, and it has vegetables like carrots, cabbage.”

The supper consisted of sooji dhokla (savoury semolina cake) from India, garden salad (flavored with lemon, mint and cumin) from Syria, cuscuz (steamed cornmeal dish with tuna, eggs and vegetables) from Brazil, pancit from the Philippines and finished off with squirrel cake from Germany.

Delmundo said it was exciting to know that her love of food was going to be shared at the dinner. “I’m excited to know if they will like it or not, I’m a little bit scared too,” she said. “This is the first time we’re going to cook for 100 people, normally we just cook for 20 or less than 20 people.”

“It’ll be nice if they would be bringing with them the experience, the fun,” she added. “It will bring culture as well because every culture has their own tradition. We introduce part of ourselves, part of the Philippines by doing this.”

Regional Connection’s next World Cooking Class sessions run on January 17, 24 and 31 and again on March 7, 14 and 21. Registration will be open soon. To register, visit www.mordenmb.maxgalaxycanada.net.